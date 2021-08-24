In the new ‘No Way Home’ trailer, Spider-Man fans can see Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

When the teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, the internet went into overdrive with theories. Fans believe they’ve spotted Charlie Cox reprising his character from the Netflix series Daredevil among them.

With speculations of casting harkening back to past Spider-Man films, Spider-Man: No Way Home is building up to be one of the most ambitious Marvel films yet. The trailer teased a variety of famous villains while also confirming Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, and Benedict Wong have all indicated that they will reprise their roles from past Marvel films.

Fans are analyzing each frame of the new trailer for clues and hints as to what else is to come in the upcoming MCU film, which has already been viewed millions of times online.

In the Spider-Man trailer, where was Charlie Cox?

Despite the fact that it is simply a teaser trailer, it contains a lot of information about the plot and set-pieces in the upcoming film.

Some viewers were drawn to a scenario that appears to take place in an interrogation room after spotting some familiar forearms.

Charlie Cox, who plays blind lawyer Matt Murdoch in Daredevil, is reported to be in the forthcoming Spider-Man film, according to various sources, though his actual role has yet to be revealed.

TRY TO TELL ME THAT PHOTO IS NOT OF MATT MURDOCK’S HANDS.

A man with a white shirt and dark tie bangs his hands on the desk next to Peter Parker in a film showing him in a police station. Thousands of Twitter users believe Cox’s arms belong to him, while some believe he’s Daredevil’s alter-ego Matt Murdock.

Many Twitter users have begun their own investigations, freezing the trailer on the image of the mystery forearms and comparing it to earlier images of Cox. This unnamed character’s rolled-up sleeves have been compared to Murdock’s rolled-up sleeves.

"If we get Charlie Cox as Matt," @kelseyjbarnes said.