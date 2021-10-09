In the new music video for ‘Boyz,’ Jesy Nelson is accused of blackfishing.

In the video for her new song, “Boyz,” a collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has been accused of “blackfishing.”

According to NBC News, hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson is credited with coining the term “blackfishing.” Thompson tweeted a Twitter thread in 2018 that featured a number of non-Black notable figures who had used makeup, Photoshop, and cosmetic surgery to make themselves appear Black or mixed race.

It’s been compared to blackface, the racist centuries-old practice of a non-Black person using dark makeup to mimic Black people’s appearance.

Nelson is seen singing about her unwavering yearning for bad males while sporting a plethora of eye-catching costumes and an apparent deep tan, with the song sampling Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Black Rob, and Mark Curry’s single “Bad Boys For Life.”

The video is set in California and is inspired by Combs’ “Bad Boys For Life” film, with several scenes mirroring the hip-hop mogul’s 2001 project—featuring appearances from Combs and track collaborator Minaj.

Soon after the video was released on YouTube on Friday, a group of viewers accused the British singer of blackfishing, and Twitter was swamped with comments.

“It’s the fact that jesy nelson is cosplaying as a black woman singing about wanting a hood bad dude… she is in FULL COSPLAY hahaha,” said journalist Shakeena Johnson.

One Twitter user, surprised to learn that Nelson is white, asked: “Isn’t Jesy Nelson mixed? Is she simply blackfishing? My mouth has dropped to the floor.” “Jesy Nelson profiting off of black culture, when she can’t even be a good ally to an ex bandmate, let alone the black community, while black fishing and trying to sing with a blaccent in an attempt to appear hard when she’s from Essex…in british black history month????” opined another. Another, acknowledging earlier claims of blackfishing leveled against Nelson, said: “Jesy Nelson is accused of blackfishing and cultural appropriation, so she releases a music video about how much she loves ‘hood boyz’ while continuing to masquerade as a black woman? Okay, that makes sense.

“She even brought in Nicki Minaj and Diddy to support her black neighborly behavior, but it only served to remind us that she has no place in our culture because they are both f****** up. This is a condensed version of the information.