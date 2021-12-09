In the name of science, you can now get paid to exercise while high on cannabis.

A new study is promising to compensate people who mix exercise with marijuana smoking in order to keep their heart rate as high as possible.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are looking for people who “take cannabis concurrently with exercise” on a regular basis to investigate how weed affects their workouts.

According to a posting on the college’s website, they are looking for subjects who are between the ages of 21 and 40 for males and females.

Participants in the study can earn up to $100, but they must live in the Boulder area of Colorado, where medical and recreational cannabis usage has been allowed since 2012.

The purpose of the study, according to the call-out, is to determine the “possible hazards and advantages” of practicing workouts like running while high on cannabis.

“We want to know how different doses of cannabinoids like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) affect characteristics linked with regular exercise, such as enjoyment, motivation, and pain,” the study says.

If you’re interested in participating in the SPACE project, which stands for “Study on Physical Activity and Cannabis Effects,” you may sign up here.

Researchers will visit with participants three times in total. “A baseline survey as well as a brief run on a treadmill” will be part of the first meeting. A mobile lab will pick you up and take you to their Boulder facility for the second and third appointments.

“These meetings will both feature questionnaires and a 30-minute treadmill run,” according to the website. We’ll take your blood as well.” Participants are required to use cannabis before to these meetings.

In other marijuana-related news, a Massachusetts cannabis business claims to have cooked the world’s largest pot brownie.

The enormous brownie, which weighs 850 pounds and is 3 feet broad by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall, was prepared with 20,000 milligrams of THC.

It was made to commemorate MariMed’s Bubby’s Baked brand’s launch, and it’s a large-scale rendition of one of their items. It was also timed to fall on December 8, which is National Brownie Day.

“Homemade brownies were ours for many of us,” Ryan Crandall, MariMed’s chief product officer, said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.