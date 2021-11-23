In the midst of the rift, Britney Spears’ mother confirms that she hopes to see her daughter around the holidays.

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears’ mother, has expressed her desire to reconcile with her famous daughter, despite a dispute over her recently ended conservatorship.

Britney Spears lashed out at her mother in the last phases of her battle to be released from her conservatorship, accusing her of manipulating the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008.

Despite the apparent familial strife, Lynne Spears said she plans to see her daughter over the holidays when she arrived in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Spears matriarch was spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport when a paparazzo asked her if she was glad about her daughter being released from conservatorship in a video obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Lynne Spears, who was wearing a patterned face mask, nodded yes in response. When asked if she expected to see her kid over the holidays, she replied in the same manner.

Lynne Spears, when asked whether she had a message for her daughter, clasped her hands together in a prayer-like gesture as she walked out of the airport.

It comes at a time when the Spears family is experiencing increased family strife.

Britney presented her mother as the brains behind the conservatorship in an Instagram post she deleted shortly after publishing in early November, branding her father “not clever enough to ever think of” such an arrangement.

She published a quotation on the social media platform that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.”

In an accompanying post, Britney wrote: "When I SMILE and realize I haven't done so in a long time!!!! 'You're acting strange… what's up with you???' says my mother, who is really concerned. 'Hello, my name is Britney Spears… it's great to finally meet you!!!' I say." "Pssss my dad may have begun the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don't know is that my mum is the one who gave him the idea!!!!" she said, addressing her mother directly. I'll never get those years back… she surreptitiously damaged my life… and sure, I'll confront her and [former manager]Lou Taylor.