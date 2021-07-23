In the midst of the Delta Surge, a Dallas doctor says vaccinated people should be encouraged to mask up.

Even people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be encouraged to wear masks as the Delta form continues to spread across the country, according to some health experts.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, infectious diseases physician adviser at Texas Health Resources, told This website that if you aren’t vaccinated, it’s a good idea to wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, and social distance is vital. “However, if we find more and more cases, I believe that masking should be encouraged, even among the vaccinated.”

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] has modified its guidelines to state that vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks or maintain social distance, major cities are considering restoring mask regulations as the number of cases and hospitalizations rises.

While most of those discussions have yet to become official, Los Angeles County became the first to restore its mask order on Sunday, following a seven-fold rise in community transmission since its reopening on June 15.

Regardless of immunization status, the county now forces everyone to wear a mask indoors.

According to CDC data as of Thursday, more than 65 percent of Americans aged 12 and older had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. However, some states, such as Texas, have lower immunization rates than the national average.

“Right now, in Texas and, of course, across the United States, the Delta variant is responsible for more than 80% of new COVID cases,” Bhayani added. “Yes, we have observed a minor rise in hospitalizations, and the only way to prevent this is to get vaccinated, because the majority of the people we are seeing in the hospital right now are unvaccinated.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, unvaccinated people accounted for 99.5 percent of COVID-related deaths in the state between February 8 and July 14.

Bhayani believes that misinformation on social media platforms is to blame for a lot of vaccine apprehension.

“I believe that one of the reasons why so many people are refusing to receive the vaccine is that half of them believe, ‘Well, this is the material I read on Facebook that indicates the vaccine causes adverse events,’ etc. This is a condensed version of the information.