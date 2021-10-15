In the midst of the Dave Chappelle controversy, Netflix fires an employee for “leaking sensitive information.”

According to reports on Friday, the leader of a trans employee resource group at Netflix who was planning a walkout on October 20 in protest of Dave Chappelle’s controversial special The Closer was dismissed.

According to the Verge, the employee was Black and pregnant, and she wanted not to be identified for fear of online backlash.

The employee was fired as a result of revealing Closer-related metrics to the press. In an October 13 story, Bloomberg detailed the stats, including how much Netflix spent for the comedian’s stand-up special and how many people viewed it on the streaming site.

According to a Netflix statement, “we have let go of an employee for revealing confidential, commercially sensitive material outside the firm.” “We recognize that this individual was motivated by disappointment and hurt at Netflix, but we believe that preserving a culture of trust and transparency is critical to our success.” The termination is the most recent instance involving Netflix and The Closer, which has been chastised for transphobic content. Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, recently defended the choice to retain the program on the platform. Terra Field, a trans software engineer, was first punished by Netflix after she tweeted about the show, but she was eventually reinstated. Field’s suspension was not due to her Twitter activities, according to Netflix.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.