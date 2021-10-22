In the midst of the COVID outbreak, Lukashenko instructs doctors to discharge patients more quickly in order to free up beds.

According to the Associated Press, as Belarus faces the latest COVID-19 outbreak and hospitals grow increasingly overburdened, autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko advised doctors to discharge patients sooner to free up more beds.

“You shouldn’t keep folks in the hospital for seven to ten days who don’t need it,” he remarked. “Send a patient home if you feel that he is improving and no longer requires intravenous injections or other treatments.” Belarus, a country with a population of more than 9.3 million people, reported a record 2,097 new cases on Thursday, according to the World Bank. The number of cases has surpassed 2,000 in recent days, though some claim the official figures are low, and the rise has led officials to restrict some medical services so hospitals can focus on COVID patients, according to the Associated Press.

Belarusian officials repealed the country’s first mask regulations on Friday, less than two weeks after they took effect, causing outrage and consternation among those worried about the spike. According to the Associated Press, Lukashenko dismissed the regulations as unnecessary and enforcement measures as “over the top,” claiming that “we aren’t the West.”

The mask laws went into effect on October 9th, in the midst of a new outbreak. Medical masks were required to be worn in all indoor public locations, including public transportation and retail, by Belarusians.

Dr. Nikita Solovei, a top Belarusian infectious disease expert in Minsk, slammed the move to eliminate mask requirements. In the midst of increasing infection, he called it “madness” and warned that “officials will pay responsibility for that in the near future before the law and the Belarusian people.” “Clinics and hospitals across the country have been inundated with COVID-19 patients, resulting in oxygen and drug shortages,” he posted on Facebook.

Lukashenko rejected concerns about the coronavirus as “psychosis” and refused to impose any limitations when the outbreak struck. While the outbreak was in full stride, the country was the only one in Europe to continue holding professional soccer games with people in the stands.

To avoid infection, the 67-year-old former state agriculture director encouraged Belarusians to “kill the virus with vodka,” visit saunas, and work in the fields.

