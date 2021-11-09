In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting a lot ‘blunted’ people’s recovery from depressive symptoms, according to a new study.

Researchers discovered in 2020 that less physical activity has an impact on people’s mental health early in the epidemic. They discovered that sitting for long amounts of time reduced people’s recovery from depressed symptoms in a follow-up study.

When the COVID-19 epidemic first broke out, people all around the world found themselves spending more time sitting down as they worked from home. In a news release, Iowa State University (ISU) stated that time formerly spent going to meeting rooms was replaced by the simple click of a button, and time previously spent exercising was now devoted to watching Netflix.

A group of academics took advantage of the opportunity to investigate how this affected people’s mental health. From April 3 to 8, 2020, the researchers collected data on over 3,000 survey participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia for their study, which was released last year. They compared how much time people spent doing things like sitting before the epidemic to how much time they spent doing things like that before the outbreak, as well as changes in their mental health.

Participants who met the US Physical Activity Guidelines during pre-pandemic times observed a 32 percent decline in physical activity “shortly” once the COVID-19-related restrictions were implemented, according to the researchers. According to ISU, these were also the participants who felt unhappy, lonely, and anxious.

The researchers looked at whether the individuals’ behaviors and mental health changed over time in their present study, which was published in Frontiers in Psychiatry and is a follow-up to the 2020 study. From April to June, they had the participants fill out the same survey once a week.

They discovered that during the eight weeks following the first adoption of the COVID-19 measures, the participants’ mental health improved in general, but those who maintained excessive sitting periods did not recover from their depressed symptoms as quickly as others. Their recovery from depression symptoms was “slower and limited,” according to the researchers. “(H)igh sitting time during this period was related with a delayed recovery from increased depressive symptoms and is of public health concern,” they stated.

According to ISU's Jacob Meyer, the study's primary author, this link does not imply that sitting causes depression. Instead, it's possible that "those who were more depressed sat more or that people who sat more were more depressed," or that another aspect wasn't taken into account.