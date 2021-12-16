In the midst of the backlash, Ben Affleck responds to Jennifer Garner’s divorce comments.

Ben Affleck is apologizing for recent statements he made about his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his battle with alcoholism.

The Argo star received backlash on social media this week after saying on The Howard Stern Show that if he had stayed married to Garner, with whom he shares three children, he would “probably still be drinking.”

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, the actor addressed the backlash, saying: “I would never want my children to believe I would ever say anything negative about their mother…

It offends my sensibilities.”

According to Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck’s two-hour interview with Howard Stern was “important,” “very wonderful, longform, in-depth,” and inspired by his new film, The Tender Bar, which he is presently promoting.

“Because the film is about family and all of these things that are essential to me, [Stern and I] talked a lot about my family and divorce and drinking and struggling with genuine things and how you have to be accountable and kind,” he said.

According to the celebrity, he also discussed “how I work with my ex-wife and how happy I am of how we work together for our children to the best of our abilities. Ironically, I was very pleased with [the interview].” Instead, some listeners had “taken the discourse” and “made it look as though I was doing the exact opposite of what I stated” by focusing on one aspect of the interview, he claimed.

He stated, “I’d gone on and emphasized how much we respect each other and care about each other and care about our kids and put them first,” and that the reply “just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive stupid, dreadful guy.”

While Affleck understands that his notoriety would generate headlines and memes, he told Kimmel that when it comes to his family, “I have to draw a line, and be clear.”

“That’s not true,” he said of how he was represented in the aftermath of the interview. “That doesn’t hold water with me. It’s diametrically opposed to who I am and what I believe.” In his conversation with Stern, Affleck spoke openly about his relationship with. This is a condensed version of the information.