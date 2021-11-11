In the midst of intrusive tabloid demands, Meghan Markle feared a second miscarriage.

Due to the emotional toll of her tabloid privacy lawsuit, Meghan Markle said she feared having a miscarriage when pregnant with daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the loss of her pregnancy in July 2020, just days after a setback in her legal battle with The Mail on Sunday.

Five of her pals who gave anonymous interviews to People about her were proposed by the newspaper to be named publicly.

Meghan blasted the “vicious” tabloid of “playing a media game with real people” on July 9, that year.

The duchess did not suggest the publication was to blame for the miscarriage, but she did admit it made her worried about losing her third pregnancy, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June.

“On October 20, 2020, my solicitors filed an application to delay the trial scheduled for January 2021,” her witness statement said.

“At the time, I was in the first trimester of my third pregnancy (after a miscarriage a few months earlier) and feeling really ill.

“After [The Mail on Sunday] threatened to break the confidentially of the original’sources’ for the People magazine piece, which resulted in my having to make an urgent application for an anonymity order, my doctor recommended me to minimize stress, especially considering the recent miscarriage.”

“Mr. Justice Warby granted it, but the procedure was exceedingly difficult for me, and it took its toll both physically and emotionally.”

“I’ve always wanted to preserve those friends’ privacy, while it seemed to me that [The Mail on Sunday] was doing everything it could to make this litigation as intrusive as possible.”

As the year continued, the newspaper’s attorneys focused on disclosure, the process by which they could demand Meghan hand over private texts and documents related to the case.

The newspaper’s lawyers propose a list of search terms, which Meghan’s team must then employ to retrieve texts and files.

However, it had the potential to reveal information about her pals and, at one point, her mother Doria Ragland.

"I anticipated this would be a labor-intensive and invasive activity, given the range of the search parameters originally proposed," Meghan stated in her statement.