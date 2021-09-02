In the midst of his ‘Jeopardy!’ firing, a model reveals the personal cost of suing Mike Richards.

Lanisha Cole, a model who worked with Mike Richards on The Price Is Right, has spoken out about the financial costs of suing him.

Following the revelation of misogynistic statements he made on his old podcast while producing The Price Is Right, Richards stepped down as host of Jeopardy! Richards has recently been the subject of an avalanche of stories.

As a result of the ongoing investigation into his history, Richards was fired as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune this week.

Cole, a former model on The Price Is Right who sued Richards and FremantleMedia for sexual harassment and wrongful termination in 2011, uploaded an Instagram Story post in the midst of the storm, in which she reflected on the challenges she had experienced over the years.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has been so supportive, both recently and throughout the years,” she wrote.

“I stood up for myself, and it lost me my job, the career I’d envisioned as a child and worked so hard to get, and it made my life so much more difficult—personally, professionally, and financially.”

“Fortunately, the industry climate has improved, and we are now in a stronger position. ‘What you do in the dark comes out in the light,’ my mother used to say. “Right now, the sun is shining brightly.”

In the hours following Richards’ Jeopardy! elimination, Cole uploaded another post on the platform, in which she explored karma.

Cole shared a statement that said, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” “This is the universal rule, and it spares no one. Wrongdoing and injustice are both repaid with the same coin. No one has ever avoided the universe’s justice. It’s simply a question of time,” says the narrator.

Cole added her own words to the phrase, saying, “Watching it play out in real time…” It’s a lovely day! “I’m missing you guys.”

Richards “began to treat [her]differently” than the other models on the show, according to Cole, because he “had entered into a deep, personal, and intimate connection” with another model and “acted in inappropriate favoritism as a result.”

Richards was dropped as a defendant, and the case was dismissed. This is a condensed version of the information.