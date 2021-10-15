In the midst of his cancer battle, Kelis’ husband reveals that doctors are powerless to help him.

Mike Mora, Kelis’ husband, claimed that physicians have advised him that there is nothing else they can do to treat his Stage IV stomach cancer.

Mora, 36, announced in late September that he had been diagnosed with cancer in September 2020 and that doctors had given him 18 months to live.

Mora, who has been married to Kelis since 2014, continued to share details of his arduous battle in the days that followed, appearing to remain hopeful in his writings.

On Thursday, however, he rushed to Instagram to explain that he had received the “horrifying” news from his physicians during his most recent hospital trip.

He expressed himself as follows: “Doctors came into my bed the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay and gave me the most terrifying, unexpected news.

“This paper’s language was incomprehensible to me. All I could tell by their expressions was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis. It was the worst possible prognosis. They were also concerned about my safety.

“I inquired as to how they intended to assist me. They said there was nothing else they could do for me. I needed to look for a solution on my own. It’s been a scary week.” “The plot will be developed further. @kelis, I adore you “He came to an end of his heartbreaking post.

He also posted a photo of a circle with the text “Gastric adenocarcinoma with diffuse type/signet ring cell characteristics (poorly cohesive carcinoma)” around it.

Mora disclosed on Instagram earlier this month that he began experiencing “the greatest agony” in his stomach shortly after moving to a farm outside of Los Angeles with his family.

Kelis, now 42, had just given birth to their daughter when he became ill. They also have a 5-year-old son named Shepherd, and Kelis has a 12-year-old son named Knight with her ex-husband Nas.

"Appetite loss is common. When detailing his symptoms, Mora stated, "Pain in my back started to sneak in as well," adding that he "finally decided to do something about it." It was past my bedtime. However, it was just in time." After consulting three physicians, Mora was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer and said in one of his posts: "They claimed it would take 18 months. It's exactly 12 o'clock. Let's get started… F#%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%% The narrative isn't over yet. @kelis, I adore you." He also posted a picture of an intravenous catheter.