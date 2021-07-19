In the midst of conservatorship turmoil, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears’ relationship unravels.

During Britney Spears’ continuing conservatorship struggle, her relationship with Jamie Lynn Spears appears to be publicly dissolving.

The sisters have both posted about the matter on social media, with the elder specifically criticizing her family for failing to assist her during her difficult times.

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday to lash out at individuals who did not aid her while she was “drowning,” but are now openly displaying support to “save face,” following the hiring of her new lawyer last week, which was a big success toward terminating her conservatorship.

Sharing a reading from an image In her caption, the 39-year-old added, “Never forget who disregarded you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” “There’s nothing worse than when your closest friends who never showed up for you write things about your predicament, whatever it is, and speak righteously for support,” Spears wrote. “It doesn’t get any worse than that!!!! How could those you care about say anything at all… Did they even reach out a hand to hoist me up at the TIME???

She said, “How dare you make it public that YOU NOW CARE.” “Did you reach out and save my life when I was drowning???? NO… once more… So, if you’re reading this and you know who you are… and you have the audacity to mention anything about my predicament in public to save face… Stop being so righteous when you’re so far from being righteous it’s not even funny.”

Despite the fact that she did not mention anyone by name in her article, her messages became increasingly frank over the weekend.

On Saturday, the “Toxic” singer publicly chastised her younger sister for performing her own songs at an award presentation.

“Take me as I am or eat s*** and tread on Lego,” Spears said in a selfie, adding, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and played MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system caused me a great deal of pain!!!! My dreams were shattered by this conservatorship.”

The aforementioned performance took place during the 2017 Radio Disney. This is a condensed version of the information.