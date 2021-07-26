In the midst of Bennifer’s chaos, Jennifer Garner shares a “moment of quiet.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Bennifer 2.0 is back, and they’re basking in the limelight once more after confirming their romance this weekend. After their 2002 engagement was called off, the former couple has reunited 20 years later.

While spending her 52nd birthday on a mega-yacht in the French Riviera, the Hustlers star got Instagram official with an old sweetheart.

The news has sparked outrage among entertainment and pop culture lovers, as the reunification of this once-in-a-generation duo has triggered a wave of naughties nostalgia for millions.

In what is unquestionably a real media frenzy, images of the couple kissing 20 years ago, as well as new photos of them frolicking on a yacht like in the good old days, are spreading worldwide.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife and mother of his children, is leading a significantly more serene existence and has shared a photo of her “moment of silence” amid the uproar generated by Bennifer.

Garner simply captioned her recent Instagram post, which shows a peaceful video of a Yuki Kawae zen garden, “A moment of silence.”

Garner, 49, and Affleck, 48, were married from 2005 to 2015, when they divorced. After a decade of marriage, they split in 2018.

“We have made the tough choice to divorce after much thinking and serious consideration,” the pair stated in a joint statement at the time, according to People. “We go on with love and friendship for one another, as well as a commitment to co-parenting our children, whose privacy we respectfully request during this trying time. On this private, family subject, this will be our only comment. Thank you for your patience.”

Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel are the couple’s three children.

