In the midst of America’s labor crisis, a subway sign proclaims, “No One Wants a Job.”

A Subway in Ohio recently put a notice stating that “no one wants a job,” and that it would be reducing its operating hours.

The sign can be seen outside the fast food franchise in Batavia, Ohio, in a photo submitted to Reddit by a man named Moe Fairbanks, also known on the forum as Garlic Sause.

The sign is laminated and reads: “IMMEDIATELY EFFECTIVE. Because no one wants a job or shows up for work, our hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays are closed.” “Local Subway had this put on its door,” Fairbanks noted in the caption. “I asked the manager what the starting wage is and he couldn’t give me a straight answer.” The photo, which can be seen here, has gotten a lot of attention on Reddit since it was posted on October 12th, with over 56,700 upvotes.

Fairbanks told The Washington Newsday that he saw the placard “about midday” near the Batavia Subway on 32 Eastgate South Drive.

He went on to say: “I was intrigued about their minimal wage after reading ‘Due to the fact that no one wants a job or shows up to work,’ so after ordering my meal, I asked the manager, “What is the starting pay?”

‘Well, it depends on your age, past experience, and performance, but it’s a simple job,’ he said after a brief pause.”

That got me thinking: it’s normal to base your compensation on previous experience, but basing it on your age and performance for a ‘easy job’ doesn’t seem appropriate.”

Fairbanks went on to say that apartment prices in Batavia are exorbitant, so he wasn’t sure if the low wage would be enough to live on.

In comparison to February 2020, the United States is still missing roughly 4.3 million jobs, with the service industry in particular suffering from a lack of labor.

Many people have changed careers, retired, or are afraid of catching coronavirus if they return to work.

