In the midst of a war of words, Prince Andrew might be sued by an Epstein accuser within days.

According to the woman’s lawyer, Prince Andrew could face a lawsuit from the Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims she was forced to have sex with him while a trafficking victim.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s son in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

After a BBC interview in November 2019, in which he disregarded her story of meeting him and disputed the allegations, the Duke of York retired from public life.

Since then, the US Department of Justice has made a formal request for him to testify in the F.B.I.’s Epstein investigation.

Giuffre’s lawyer informed the UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday that she has been seeking out-of-court settlement talks with the Duke of York but has received no answer.

“[The lawsuit] would be based on her being rented out to Prince Andrew for sex by Jeffrey Epstein and [her]being under 18,” Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told the publication.

“To use a common saying here in the United States, ‘Time’s up,’” he continued.

According to sources close to Prince, Andrew has previously stated that he hoped to return to public life, but a fresh court case against him could jeopardize his plans.

If he contests the case, the claims against him will be detailed in court, and he may be required to give testimony or provide documents.

However, if he ignores any legal action, the court may rule against him while he is away.

The case, according to Boies, would center on charges of “improper sexual violations, bodily and emotional suffering.”

Giuffre has already sued Ghislaine Maxwell and won an out-of-court settlement in the United States.

She took a deposition during the Maxwell case in which she described being flown to London to have sex with Andrew after a visit to the London nightclub Tramp.

Giuffre also described an encounter with Andrew at Epstein’s New York apartment, in which she claimed he groped her breast with a puppet version of himself.

The Mail on Sunday previously published a photo of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre taken when she claims to be 17 at Maxwell’s London mansion.

Andrew has denied having intercourse with Giuffre, telling the BBC in 2019 that he is unable to. This is a condensed version of the information.