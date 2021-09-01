In the midst of a shakeup, YouTuber MatPat has launched a petition to become the new host of “Jeopardy!”

MatPat, a YouTube sensation, has entered the competition to become the new host of Jeopardy! as the producers continue their quest for a long-term host.

Following the death of legendary presenter Alex Trebek in November 2020, a slew of celebrities have been seen temporarily helming the primetime quiz program since the start of the year.

And, when scandal-plagued Mike Richards resigned in August—just days after it was revealed that he had snatched the coveted job—MatPat, 34, has started a petition on Change.org to be appointed as Trebek’s successor.

MatPat, whose real name is Matthew Patrick, has more than 30 million YouTube subscribers, which is one of the elements he hopes will encourage Jeopardy! executives to take notice of his appeal.

“As the creator/host of Game Theory for a decade, MatPat has given entertainment and information to viewers,” according to a statement on the petition.

“Through Film Theory, Food Theory, and his gaming chat show GTLive, he’s built a global community of over 30 million Theorists who are all united in their love of overthinking the world around them.

“His desire to help people learn through their favorite games, movies, and foods has prompted viewers of all ages to take a closer look at the world around them and to question the media they consume.

“He has raised over $5 million for charity with the Theorist community and is dedicated to making the world a kinder, smarter place.

“The goal of this petition is to demonstrate the Jeopardy team that MatPat has the support of the trivia community and that they want him to be a guest host on the show. It’s time for new media to help usher in a new era for this legendary show!”

At the time of publication, the Ohio native had gathered over 56,000 signatures. His current goal is 75,000 people.

“Of course I would love to host Jeopardy!—it is literally in the title of this video,” MatPat stated in a YouTube video titled “I SOLVED The Jeopardy Host Controversy,” which was uploaded on Tuesday.

“I’d want to put my name up for the position. I think I’d be fantastic. And I’m sure I should lampoon it or list all the reasons why everyone else is so much better. This is a condensed version of the information.