In the midst of a labor shortage, a Sheriff’s post about ‘incentivizing’ beggars has sparked outrage.

During the COVID-19 labor shortage, a Colorado sheriff prohibited his town from paying money to beggars, generating outrage on Facebook.

Sheriff Justin Smith of Larimer County turned to social media on Saturday night to express his dissatisfaction with the number of “panhandlers” waiting outside of businesses in the county.

“Have you noticed that whenever you go out of a place with an HIRING and HELP WANTED sign, you’re confronted with these people?

Smith captioned a photograph of two men standing on a street corner, ”

One of the males in the photo is shirtless and holding a piece of cardboard with a scribbled sign on it. The other individual is seated on the ground.

Smith urged residents of Larimer County, particularly those in the Fort Collins region, to refrain from giving money to beggars on the streets, such as the ones he photographed.

Smith said, “Here is a request from your Sheriff- Please do not give them money.” “Park your car, walk back into the store, and hand that $5 to someone who is truly working and fighting to get by if you are feeling generous….or guilty. That gift will be very appreciated, and it will assist someone who is already working to support themselves.” The sheriff also chastised the government for paying “people more [money]to stay at home” during the pandemic than they would have earned if they returned to work. He claimed that giving the people money is “incentivizing them to not work.” “If you are fed up with the production shortages, broken supply chains, and punishing inflation we are seeing- encourage people to get back into the workforce,” Smith concluded in his essay. “That is the solution to our problem.” By Monday morning, the post had received over 3,000 comments, 1,800 shares, and nearly 5,000 likes. The community’s reactions were mixed in the comments.

Some readers termed Smith’s position “disgusting,” “cruel,” and “disgraceful.” Others argued that unhoused persons do not choose to be homeless, noting problems such as mental illness, criminal history, and a lack of education as barriers to employment.

"I'm sorry, Justin, but most people do not choose to be homeless. Many people have a series of problems that can cause problems.