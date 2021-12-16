In ‘The Masked Singer,’ who played Queen of Hearts? The Winner’s Name Has Been Revealed.

The sixth season of The Masked Singer has ended, and the Queen of Hearts has been proclaimed the champion.

The royal contender was revealed to be 1990s artist Jewel, defeating singer and YouTuber Todrick Hall, who had been disguised as Bull throughout the whole season.

Despite her dominance over the other contenders, she failed to trick the celebrity panel, who almost unanimously identified Jewel was hidden behind the enormous heart-shaped mask.

The Adventures of Jewel on ‘The Masked Singer’

Starting in Week 2 as a part of Group B, Jewel lasted practically the entire competition on The Masked Singer. She made it through five weeks of performances while wildcard entries came and went.

She made it through the first round by singing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” and then Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose” in Week 4. In Week 6, she performed Bishop Briggs’ “River.” She sang Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You” two weeks later. She beat Banana Split in Week 10 with a performance of Sia’s “Bird Set Free” and advanced to the championship, where she would meet the Bull, who had won Group A.

Jewel performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra, “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and “Firework” by Katy Perry during the finale on December 15.

By the end of the show, three of the four judges had found out who was behind the mask: Jewel. Ken Jeong mistook Renée Zellweger for Queen of Hearts, while Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger all answered properly. Carrie Underwood, Fergie, and Idina Menzel were among those who made guesses, which were a far cry from their initial impressions.

Scherzinger also guessed correctly that the Bull was YouTube star Hall.

Throughout the book, Jewel left hints. Her trophy hint for Week 8 was a Blockbuster Entertainment Award. In 1998 and 1999, she received this honor.

Jewel’s Professional Life

Jewel, whose full name is Jewel Kilcher, is a Grammy-nominated singer who rose to prominence in the 1990s.

She grew raised in Homer, Alaska, singing and yodeling with her father before achieving fame in her early twenties. From her debut album Pieces of You, the single “Who Will Save Your Soul” was followed by the hits “You Were Meant For Me” and “Foolish Games.”

