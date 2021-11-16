In the latest viral craze, people are barking at their dogs, and the internet has an opinion.

TikTokers are flocking to the site for the latest challenge, in which a dog is subjected to its owner’s barking – and the results are varied.

The “Bark at Your Dog Challenge” has received over 40 million views to date, with each clip depicting an owner giving their dog the same kind of bark that their dog would normally deliver. They filmed each dog’s reaction, and as you can expect, it went in a variety of directions.

The dog’s emotions ranged from surprise to excitement in some of the more popular videos, such as one shared by Scott Felion’s @beerswithqueers with nearly 50,000 views.