In the latest crackdown, the Taliban is destroying instruments and ordering customers out of karaoke parlors.

In the latest assault on activities not allowed by the militant organization now ruling Afghanistan, the Taliban has begun smashing instruments and telling customers to leave karaoke parlors.

Music was explicitly outlawed in the 1990s, when the Taliban ruled the country. Although the Taliban-created government has yet to officially prohibit music, some Taliban fighters have begun to enforce the laws on their own.

Some karaoke establishments have already closed, but others that remain open have been harassed. The Associated Press visited a parlor that had ceased doing karaoke but was still open and playing recorded music. Taliban soldiers smashed an accordion and tore down stickers and placards that mentioned music or karaoke last week. They returned a few days later and demanded that the customers leave immediately.

Other allegations have surfaced of the Taliban smashing equipment, including one artist who claimed the Taliban smashed a $3,000 keyboard in his car as he drove through a checkpoint. Others have sought to hide or send their instruments to other countries in order to protect them.

Families seeking for methods to exit the nation in the alleys of Kharabat, a neighborhood in Kabul’s Old City, where music has been passed down through generations. The profession has already been harmed by Afghanistan’s faltering economy and the coronavirus pandemic, and some families are now too afraid to work and are selling their belongings to make ends meet.

Muzafar Bakhsh, a 21-year-old wedding band member, described the current environment as oppressive. His family had recently sold a portion of their goods at Chaman-e-Hozari, Kabul’s new flea market. Bakhsh, whose late grandpa was Ustad Rahim Bakhsh, a prominent ustad — or maestro — of Afghan classical music, said, “We keep selling them… so we don’t die of starvation.”

Afghanistan has a rich musical heritage that has been inspired by Iranian and Indian classical music. It also has a strong pop music culture, which mixes traditional rhythms with electronic instruments and dance sounds. In the last two decades, both have thrived.

When asked if the Taliban administration will reinstate the ban on music, spokesperson Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press, "Right now, everything is under evaluation, and when a final decision is reached, the Islamic.