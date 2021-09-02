In the last month, seven Hawaii visitors have been charged for fake vaccination cards.

According to Hawaii Now News, seven tourists have been arrested since the beginning of August for attempting to circumvent the state’s quarantine restrictions by using fraudulent immunization cards.

These offenders might face a year in prison and fines of up to $5,000.

One of the most recent people to try this was Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Illinois, who misspelled Moderna as “Maderna” on her fake immunization card, according to this website.

Mrozak tried to escape detection by inputting fictitious hotel reservation information, allowing her to vacation freely on the island. When she attempted to return to the mainland, she was apprehended at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

In a report by Hawaii News Now, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said, “We are worried, and that’s why we’re using our resources…to examine every single instance that comes to our attention.” “Because fraud is easy with this type of document, we’ve put in place steps to ensure that we can check it and prosecute them if it’s fraudulently altered.”

Hawaii has some of the most stringent COVID-19 laws in the nation. While it permits vaccinated visitors to enter the state without having to submit to testing, unvaccinated visitors must submit to unvaccinated tests or face a 10-day quarantine.

Despite travel limitations, monetary incentives, FDA approval, and CDC encouragement, just 38% of Americans have had their first vaccination. Vaccination continues to be a source of political conflict, with politicians such as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene making incorrect statements regarding the vaccine’s efficacy and the risks of catching the virus.

Despite Greene and a number of her far-right colleagues’ anti-vaccination rallying cries, former President Donald Trump recently urged on his fans to take the “good” vaccine during a rally in Georgia. The audience booed him after that.

Almost the last week, over 1.3 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. Six states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas, reported that their ICUs were over 90% full just two weeks previously. The CDC continues to blame much of the spread on the extremely contagious Delta form, which has been proven in two studies to be more likely than prior variants to cause hospitalization in unvaccinated people. This is a condensed version of the information.