In ‘The Kissing Booth,’ what is Rule No. 19? The Pact Between Elle and Lee is Expounded.

The Kissing Booth 3 was recently launched on Netflix and has quickly risen to the top of the site’s global movie charts. The new film brings more conflict to Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi), and Lee (Jacob Elordi) (Joel Courtney).

The plot centers on Elle determining whether she wants to attend college at Berkeley, where Lee is going, or at Harvard, where Noah is going.

Of course, if Elle decides to go to college with her boyfriend, she will be breaking one of Elle and Lee’s “Rules for Best Friends.” In The Kissing Booth 3, Rule No. 19 is particularly problematic for the buddies.

In ‘The Kissing Booth 3,’ what is Rule No. 19?

Rule No. 19 states that you “always go to the same school as your bestie,” as demonstrated in prior Kissing Booth films. When Elle begins to ponder moving to a different coast than Lee, this causes a lot of stress between them.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle creates a Beach Bucket List of summer activities to undertake to make up to Lee after she plans to break Rule No. 19.

We don’t learn much more about the Rules for Best Friends in the third film of the trilogy due to the focus on the Beach Bucket List. We do, however, learn two more rules: “Always help your bestie clean up their messes” (Rule 3) and “Always call your bestie whenever you miss them” (Rule 35).

The following rules have been disclosed throughout the Netflix series’ three films:

Rule 1: Only your best buddy knows what you want for your birthday.

Rule 2: We must never reveal our secrets to anyone else.

Rule 3: Always assist your bestie in cleaning up their messes.

Rule 5: Do your Thanksgiving wishbone with your bestie every year.

Rule 6: If you can’t tell your best buddy about anything you’re doing, it’s generally not something you should do.

Rule 7: No matter how enraged you are with your best friend, if they give you ice cream, you must forgive them.

Rule 8: If one of your best friends has something stuck in their teeth or on their face, you must notify the other.

Rule 9: Your best friend’s relatives are off bounds.

