In the ‘Jeopardy!’ Succession Mess, Ken Jennings’ Wheelchair Tweet Caused a Domino Effect.

Following the passing of longtime presenter Alex Trebek, the iconic quiz program Jeopardy! has made headlines like never before for all the wrong reasons.

Ken Jennings, a longtime fan of the popular quiz show, was originally a favorite to take over as host, but the show’s succession was thwarted after an old inflammatory tweet surfaced late in 2020.

Jeopardy! fans have been wondering where it all went wrong since the Mike Richards fiasco, and according to a recent story from the Wall Street Journal, Jennings was ready to take over the position but had irreversibly tarnished his image due to the tweet.

“Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair,” said the tweet in question, which was sent in 2014.

Jennings apologized for saying “unartful and disrespectful comments” after it was resurfaced in late 2020.

He tweeted at the time, “Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve undoubtedly said some unartful and insensitive things.”

“I was dismayed to see how they read on screen because they functioned as jokes in my head,” he wrote. “I used to keep nasty tweets up just so they could be dunked on,” she says. At the very least, they might elicit thoughtful responses and possibly advocacy in this manner. Getting rid of them was like erasing a blunder.”

He went on to say that he believes he “may have given the idea I stand by every terrible joke I’ve ever put here” by leaving the tweets up. But, he insisted, that was not the case.

Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that I’ve tweeted some insensitive and unartful things on Twitter over the years. In my thoughts, they sometimes functioned as jokes, and I was surprised to see how they read on film. 1/x

December 30, 2020 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings)

“Sometimes I said stupid things in a stupid way, and I want to apologize to individuals who were (rightfully!) offended,” he concluded. I didn’t mean to offend anyone, but it doesn’t matter: I made a mistake, and I sincerely apologize.”

“It was a joke so inept that it meant something,” Jennings wrote in response to the famed wheelchair tweet. This is a condensed version of the information.