In the Florida County that is home to Disney and Universal, the Omicron Variant is Dominant in Wastewater.

Officials in Orange County, Florida, which is home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, are identifying the novel Omicron strain of COVID significantly more frequently in wastewater samples than in tests as the virus spreads throughout the world.

Orange County Utilities spokesman Sarah Lux told the Associated Press that Omicron was the dominating variety in wastewater samples examined this week, accounting for nearly 100 percent of the COVID strains discovered in the tests.

However, people admitted to hospitals in the county that is home to two of the country’s largest amusement parks continue to test positive for the Delta form.

Medical professionals and scientists are still determining the severity of cases caused by the Omicron variant, with data from South Africa indicating that the new variant may be more transmissible and vaccine resistant than Delta, but may result in fewer patients being admitted to hospitals if the illness is not as severe.

As more information regarding the variant becomes available as we approach the holidays, scientists’ opinions on Omicron may shift, as hospitalizations have been a tendency that has followed case increases by weeks.

Scientists and doctors around the world are still urging individuals to get vaccinated, and officials are urging those who are eligible to obtain booster injections as soon as possible because preliminary research shows that a booster vaccine provides greater protection against Delta and Omicron.

According to preliminary data from South Africa, adjusted for vaccination rates, the current wave of hospitalizations that could indicate the start of Omicron infections is roughly 29% lower than the wave that hit the country in mid-2020.

In comparison to uninfected patients, those who received two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had about 33% resistance to infection, but were 70% less likely to be hospitalized from an Omicron infection.

When it comes to patients seeking COVID-19 treatment, officials say it’s a different situation.

“The Delta variety is largely infecting those who are hospitalized,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stated at a news conference held at the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that tourist numbers have decreased since the outbreak, tens of millions of people still visit Orlando each year. This is a condensed version of the information.