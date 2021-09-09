In the first four episodes of ‘The Circle,’ all of the contestants were blocked.

The Circle is back for a third season, with candidates living in separate apartments and only communicating via social media. Others are blocked from The Circle as influences are ranked, and the eventual winner is revealed.

Instead of releasing the episodes weekly or all at once this year, four episodes will be broadcast each week for the following three weeks.

The final will be released on September 29, which will reveal the head influencer.

There were three influencers and two blockings by the end of the fourth episode, making this a highly dramatic series thus far.

There are some spoilers for The Circle’s first four episodes ahead.

Who Has Been Blocked From Season 3 of The Circle?

Three of the eight players in the episode have had their profiles blocked on The Circle.

Because anyone might be behind those profiles on The Circle, this effectively means five persons have been blocked.

Even more perplexing, two people have been stopped twice, thus it’s possible that only three people have been blocked.

The rankings determined who would become the influencer on the first day, and who could thereafter block someone from The Circle.

Kai was the highest-ranked player, thus he elected to block Ava.

Ava, on the other hand, was played by two people: Ava and Chanel, her sister.

Of course, The Circle has a way of changing things up, and these two were given the chance to return to the game, but they had to clone another player in order to do so.

They selected to clone Michelle, who had fallen to the bottom of the standings when a game revealed she wouldn’t allow her dogs lick her face, causing a stir among the contestants.

Ava and Chanel were given 24 hours to convince the other players that they were the real Michelle.

The real Michelle was sent home at the end of the third episode after the other participants unanimously agreed, and she was unimpressed.

Ava and Chanel kept up their impersonation of Michelle until the fourth episode, when two new influencers were voted in.

These were Kai and Ruksana, who had concluded Michelle appeared to be a little suspect and wanted to send her. This is a condensed version of the information.