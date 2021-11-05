In the first fatal case of rabies in Idaho since 1978, a man dies.

After catching rabies from a bat, a man in Idaho sadly perished. Since 1978, this is the first time a person in the state has died of the condition in over 40 years.

The anonymous man “encountered” a bat on his property in late August, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW). He did not believe he had been bitten or scratched, despite the monster approaching him and making touch with his clothing.

The man, however, was hospitalized in October after growing ill, and he died soon after.

The tragedy comes just months after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a warning to homeowners about rabid bats discovered in the counties of Bonneville and Payette. The agency announced the two infected bats in a June news release, calling them the “first…of the season.” A vaccinated dog discovered a rabid bat in Bonneville County. It and its owner were both taken to the hospital after they were suspected of being infected with the virus. Meanwhile, a person in Payette County was exposed to a second bat and sought medical help as a result.

Bats are “the only known natural carriers of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided,” according to the EPA. They also stated that 15 rabid bats are discovered in the state on an annual basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that the recent fatality in Boise County was caused by the rabies virus. Public health officials are now working with the man’s family and the hospital where he was treated to determine who may have been exposed.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s State Epidemiologist, said in a Thursday DHW press statement, “This terrible example shows how crucial it is that Idahoans are aware of the risk of rabies exposure.” “Although deaths are uncommon, it is vital that persons who have been bitten by a bat receive prompt treatment to avoid the spread of rabies.” Added state public health veterinarian Dr. Leslie Tengelsen: “While bats can be beneficial to our ecosystem, people should be cautious about any bat interaction, such as waking up to a bat in your bed or any setting where a bat may have been present.” This is a condensed version of the information.