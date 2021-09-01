In the film “Clickbait,” who killed Nick?

Since its premiere on Friday, August 25, the Netflix crime drama Clickbait has kept viewers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

The new limited series is packed of surprises, leaving fans wondering who was to blame for Nick Brewer’s death.

When Nick, played by Adrian Grenier, was kidnapped and accused of assaulting women, he was forced to participate in a video in which he held a sign claiming he would die if it received 5 million views.

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral, leaving Nick’s wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) perplexed as they tried to locate him and prove his innocence before it was too late.

Things in the show don’t go quite as viewers might expect, and this website can reveal who was really behind Nick’s deathâ€”warning, huge spoilers coming.

Is Nick Really Guilty of Online Abuse of Women?

The truth of Nick’s kidnapping was exposed in one of the limited series’ shocks.

Nick was kidnapped by Simon (Daniel Henshall) as a form of vengeance after his sister Sarah (Taylor Ferguson) committed suicide after being dumped by her internet “lover.”

Simon assumed Nick was the one who had broken his sister’s heart, but Nick was a victim of catfishing, and his likeness was exploited by his coworker Dawn (Becca Lish) to fool a number of women, including Sarah, into having online “relationships” with her.

Who was to blame for Nick’s demise?

Simon decides to let Nick go after learning the truth about the catfishing, showing that he was not the one who killed him.

Rather than returning home to his wife and sister, Nick confronts Dawn, whom he correctly believes is responsible for his kidnapping.

Nick tells Dawn what happened to him and how her chats with Sarah led to the young woman’s death and his captivity when he arrives at Dawn’s house.

He threatens to reveal the truth about her destructive online activity and catfishing, and tries to coerce her into confessing with him to the police.

Unfortunately, his threats catch Dawn's husband Ed's (Wally Dunn) attention, and he kills Nick on her behalf.