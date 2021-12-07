In the face of COVID restrictions, more than 40% of foreigners in Hong Kong are considering leaving.

China’s severe COVID-19 regulations and travel restrictions are reducing interest in visiting the nation, as tourists must quarantine for up to 21 days upon arrival.

China is well-known for its rigorous coronavirus “zero-tolerance” policies, which have resulted in the closure of college campuses and even Shangai Disneyland, and it now confronts commercial and tourism losses as a result of its strict international borders.

According to a recent study conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, 40% of members stated they would leave Hong Kong to live in a country with less restrictions.

The restrictions are disappointing for many workers who travel to China for business purposes, forcing them to leave their families for prolonged periods of time.

“I think most expatriates in Hong Kong have tried to stay as long as possible… they really value the work opportunities that they have,” Mark Tibbatts, managing director of recruitment agency Michael Page, said. “Travel restrictions, really tough quarantine measures, have stopped people from seeing loved ones back in their home countries.”

Business leaders have been pressing the authorities to ease some quarantine requirements for months, claiming that the city risks losing some of its foreign talent and attraction as a regional financial powerhouse if they don’t.

When JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon visited the city for approximately a day in November, the city gave him an exception to the regulations, which enraged some. Carrie Lam, the leader of Hong Kong, said Dimon was granted an economic exception and that JPMorgan “is a very large bank with vital operations in Hong Kong.” When actress Nicole Kidman visited the city to film parts of a television series about expatriates, she was also exempted from quarantine, drawing criticism from critics and local lawmakers who questioned whether celebrities should be allowed to come and skip quarantine when Hong Kong residents pay a high price to return home.

The limitations have been increased even more in light of the discovery of a novel omicron coronavirus strain in at least four people in the city. The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and any country with verified omicron instances have all been labeled as high-risk regions by Hong Kong authorities.

Only Hong Kong residents are allowed in for tourists from high-risk locations, and they must quarantine for 21 days at their own expense.