In the California recall election, Caitlyn Jenner received only 1% of the vote.

Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for governor of California has collapsed spectacularly, with the gubernatorial candidate currently holding 1.1 percent of the vote after 94.4 percent of the partial precinct recall ballots have been counted.

As of press time, the former Olympian had barely made it into the top 20 of the 46 candidates who had entered the hopeless contest to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s election. Provisional ballots and vote-by-mail ballots are not included in the current count.

Despite her celebrity, Jenner’s current polling results are consistent with prior polling, with only 1.3 percent of California voters intending to vote for the Republican candidate, according to a recent Trafalgar poll. In a poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California, she received one percent of the vote.

Newsom breezed through the election, with a substantial majority of Californians voting against his recall, allowing the Democrat to finish out his term after being elected in 2018.

Jenner reacted to the news by expressing her surprise at Newsom’s electoral triumph, telling reporters that it’s “a shame” he has so strong support.

In video footage published by CBS News, the erstwhile Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress attacked Newsom as she said: “He didn’t campaign on not one of his triumphs, because he doesn’t have any.

“It’s hard for me to believe that so many people voted to keep him in office. It’s a pity, honestly, it’s a pity. You get what you deserve in terms of government.”

Jenner continued, acknowledging her status as a “outsider” when she decided to enter the race: “When I decided to do this, I was coming in as an outsider.” I’ve spent a lot of time around politics, but I’ve never run for office.

“And I realized that I really needed some great people around me to help me get through this, people who understand politics inside and out. And I was able to put together a fantastic team, a fantastic set of people. And I owe them all thanks for guiding me, assisting me, and working with me on challenges. To find out where the issues are, what do we need to fight for.”

Jenner spoke on Newsmax on Tuesday as the votes opened, telling Eric Bolling that she was "hoping for."