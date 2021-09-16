In the “Biggest Comeback of the Year,” Piers Morgan lands a Fox News TV deal.

Piers Morgan will return to television screens soon as part of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK and Fox News Media, which is preparing to launch a new television station.

In a global contract with News Corp and Fox News Media, the current affairs show will air in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia.

Morgan, who quit his post as the anchor of Good Morning Britain earlier this year, expressed his delight at the new opportunity.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to News Corp., where I began my media career more than three decades ago. Rupert Murdoch has long been a staunch supporter of free expression, and together we will create something new and exciting,” he stated in a statement obtained by News UK.

“I want my global program to be a brave venue for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, a place that celebrates everyone’s freedom to have an opinion and actively examines and challenges those opinions,” she says.

“I’m also ecstatic to join The Sun and The New York Post as a columnist, two wildly successful and popular newspaper brands.

“I’m going home, and we’re going to have some fun,” Morgan added.

Morgan’s new post has been dubbed “the biggest comeback of the year” by Victoria Newton, Editor in Chief of The Sun.

