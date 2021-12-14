In the 2021 ‘Most Admired’ Women List, Queen Elizabeth II defeats Oprah Winfrey.

In a global poll, Queen Elizabeth II was rated the third most admired woman in 2021, one position ahead of Oprah Winfrey.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, was the highest-ranking non-American woman and the only royal on the list, which was compiled by pollsters YouGov based on responses from 42,000 people in 32 countries.

During a prime-time CBS program in March, Oprah Winfrey’s gentle questioning dug out startling claims against the royal family from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The queen responded to Meghan’s claim of an unnamed racist royal expressing concern about how dark her unborn child’s complexion would be by saying, “some recollections may vary.”

The trans-Atlantic bombshell Meghan interview, on the other hand, had little effect on Elizabeth’s or Oprah’s rankings from the previous year, with the talk show host returning to fourth position.

Both were behind Michelle Obama, who was named the world’s most admired woman for the third year in a row.

Barack Obama was also named the world’s most admired man, some five years after leaving the White House after two terms in office.

There were no additional royals in the top 20 lists for men or women.

Meghan’s pal Priyanka Chopra finished in 10th, one spot behind Malala Yousafzai (ninth) and ahead of Kamala Harris (11th) and Hilary Clinton (12th).

The findings highlight the queen’s global reputation’s continuing influence at a time when she is nearing the end of her reign and has lately canceled a series of major in-person engagements due to a health crisis.

It alludes to the size of the hill Prince Charles may have to climb in order to establish himself as Elizabeth’s successor on the world stage.

“Altogether, we polled in nations that constitute more than seven-tenths of the world’s population,” according to a YouGov article detailing the findings.

“However, some regions of the world were better represented than others, so we weighted up the impact certain countries had on the final ratings and weighted down others so that the worldwide numbers more truly reflect the global division of sentiment.”

The initial fieldwork, which determined the top 20 male and female global superstars, took place in the spring, at the height of the international outcry over Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview and the royal family’s response.

