In terms of new COVID hospitalizations, two Florida counties lead the nation.

As the state has experienced a surge of new cases and deaths, two Florida counties currently top the nation in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately, Dade and Broward County top the nation in hospitalizations,” Broward County Mayor Steve Geller remarked at a recent press conference.

"Every 10 or 11 days, the numbers double," Geller continued. This is a nightmare."

Broward and Miami-Dade counties reported the most cases last week, with 9,094 and 15,541, respectively, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

Geller’s remarks came after the White House released a new report that indicated Broward and Miami-Dade counties had the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country. Last week, hospitals in both counties reported more than 800 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the data.

“We have observed a 200 percent spike in hospitalized COVID patients in the previous month and a 400 percent increase in the last two months,” Dr. Scott Ross, chief medical officer at Cleveland Clinic Weston, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“We know that if you get vaccinated, you won’t end up in the hospital. “Get vaccinated, protect yourself, your friends, your family, your neighborhood, your nation, and do the patriotic thing,” Geller advised.

Geller told This website that 97 percent of individuals hospitalized in Broward County with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Geller told This website, “That’s proof positive that immunizations work.”

Geller also informed this website that in June, 36 children were admitted to Joe DiMaggio Youngsters’s Hospital’s emergency room, and as of Thursday, there were 129 children.

Following the White House report, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “The situation is becoming as bad as it was last year, with hospitals at capacity, packed emergency departments, and positive rates in the double digits.”

“Millions of citizens of Miami-Dade have done their part by getting the shot,” she stated. However, the statistics are clear: about nine out of ten COVID patients in our institutions are unvaccinated.”

Both counties have imposed mask regulations for county-owned buildings in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

COVID-19 has also increased in Florida as a whole.