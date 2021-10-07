In Sweden, the Moderna COVID shot has been halted for under-30s due to a’small’ risk of heart inflammation.

According to the Associated Press, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination was recently prohibited in Sweden for persons under 30 due to a small risk of heart inflammation.

The shot was halted due to “signs of an elevated risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium,” according to Sweden’s Public Health Agency. However, the organization stated that the probability of being impacted is low “is rather minimal. “Health officials will “follow the situation closely and act quickly to ensure that COVID-19 vaccinations are always as safe as possible while also providing effective protection,” according to the statement “Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, stated that the country is fighting the disease.

In July, the European Medicines Agency recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna be approved for children aged 12 to 17, marking the first time the vaccine had been approved for those under the age of 18.

In January, the European Union’s 27-nation European Union approved Moderna’s vaccine for use in anybody aged 18 and up. It has also been granted licenses in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, although its use has not yet been extended to children. In Europe and North America, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one licensed for children under the age of 18.

Adults have already received hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna. In a study of more than 3,700 youngsters aged 12 to 17, the vaccination elicited the same signals of immunological protection, and there were no COVID-19 diagnoses in the vaccinated group, compared to four cases in the dummy injection group.

The most prevalent side effects among young vaccine recipients were sore arms, headaches, and lethargy, which were the same as in adults.

However, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations appear to be associated to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults: chest pain and heart inflammation, according to US and European regulators.

The cardiac symptoms “generally fade away on their own,” according to Swedish health officials, although they must be evaluated by a doctor. The disorders are particularly common in young males, and they are linked to viral infections like COVID-19. Myocarditis was treated in hospitals by over 300 patients under the age of 30 in 2019.

