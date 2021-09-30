In ‘Squid Game,’ who is the Old Man? Oh Il-Backstory nam’s Revealed

Squid Game, Netflix’s thrilling K-drama, is on its way to become the platform’s biggest-ever series, thanks to its shockingly horrific death scenes, as well as its numerous twists and turns that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

One of the most significant and dramatic plot twists surrounds No. 1, called Oh Il-nam (Oh Young-soo).

Oh Il-nam appeared to be a harmless, fragile elderly guy at first, but he finally exposed his true identity, as well as the nefarious part he played in the violent Squid Game challenges.

What happened to his character — and what happened in that final encounter with Seong Gi-hun — is detailed here (Lee Jung-jae).

WARNING: There will be major spoilers ahead.

Oh Il-nam: Who Is He?

When Gi-hun (No.456) enters the dorms on the evil island in the season opening, viewers are first exposed to No.1. The fragile old man on the next bed explains that he has a brain tumor and that the games are his final chance to compete (not his exact words).

Over the course of the episode, the two develop a special attachment, similar to that of a father and son. When the contestants are liberated from the game after the Red Light, Green Light round, they happen to run into each other in Gi-neighborhood hun’s in the outer world.

The participants were charged with picking a partner to compete with in one of the most agonizing rounds of all. Others were strategically scoping out their partners, while others preferred to match up with candidates they had linked with during the process.

When Gi-hun notices that the old guy is alone in a corner and that no one has chosen him, he approaches him and offers to join his squad. Due to an unequal number of contestants at this point, Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung) is left alone and carried away by guards, kicking and screaming. However, all is not as it appears, as she later reappears in the dorm unharmed, according to a contract rule.

Returning to the challenge, the teams enter an arena modeled after a normal South Korean neighborhood, complete with alleyways, back yards, and washing lines. They are then told, in a startling turn of events, that rather than teaming up to. This is a condensed version of the information.