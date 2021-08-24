In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ how is Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released in August by Marvel. This trailer has a big surprise for viewers who hadn’t been paying attention to the many movie spoilers.

A robotic tentacle burst into the screen at the end of the video, and it was soon revealed that it belonged to Dr. Otto Octavius (played by Alfred Molina), the villain from Spider-Man 2.

Fans of comic-book movies may have a lot of questions about this. Dr. Ock’s status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has changed since his appearance in the Sony Spider-Man films.

How does he recognize this Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) when he has only met Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker? And, after committing himself at the end of Spider-Man 2, how is he still alive?

Here’s what we know about the answers to all of those questions thus far.

How Is Dr. Octopus Becoming a Member of the MCU?

The answer to this one is the most obvious, as it is hinted to in both the trailer and another recent installment of the MCU?

In the trailer, Peter approaches Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to create a spell that will make the rest of the world forget he’s Spider-Man. In the previous film Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio disclosed his secret to the rest of the world (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The trailer implies that this magic went horribly wrong, cracking the barriers between worlds and revealing the multiverse of parallel realities.

The events of Disney+’s Loki, in which the primary chronology broke into numerous branching histories, had already weakened these barriers.

In terms of how this brings Doc Ock into the MCU, it appears that the film is setting up as canon that the three cinematic Spider-Man actors (Holland, Maguire, and Andrew Garfield) all live in their own parallel universes and timelines, and that these worlds are colliding thanks to Strange’s spell and the events of Loki, bringing together all of the many spidey villains from across the multiverse.

In the trailer, for example, we see a green explosive that appears to hint at the return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, while Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro was previously confirmed.

How Does It Work? This is a condensed version of the information.