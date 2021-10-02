In some states, these 11 pets are prohibited.

Some states make it illegal to keep some animals as pets.

According to the 2020 National Pet Owners Survey, nearly seven out of ten American homes own at least one pet. The most popular pets are dogs, cats, and freshwater fish. The laws for owning non-native, exotic pets, on the other hand, are frequently significantly tighter.

This website has compiled a list of 15 pets that are prohibited in some states.

Other states and towns, as well as other animals, may impose limitations or demand a permit to own one.

Dragons with Bearded Scales

Bearded dragons, which are native to Australia, are easy to care for and are permitted to keep as pets in many parts of the world.

A majority of states in the United States require bearded dragon owners to get a license to keep them as pets. In Hawaii, however, buying or selling a bearded dragon is prohibited by law in order to maintain the local habitat.

Bengal Cats are a type of cat that is found in

The Bengal cat, a combination of a domesticated cat and an Asian leopard cat, is one of the most popular cat breeds in the world, intelligent and lively.

Most states in the United States allow them to be kept as pets if they are less than five generations removed from their Asian leopard relatives.

In Hawaii, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Seattle, as well as New York City, they are not allowed to be kept as pets.

Ferrets

Although they are a popular exotic pet among many families, keeping them as pets is prohibited in California and Hawaii, as well as areas such as New York and Washington, D.C.

Ferrets can spread rabies and are considered a menace to local wildlife, thus there are concerns about them biting people.

Gerbils

Gerbils, which originated in Central Asia, primarily Mongolia, are not regarded exotic because they were tamed decades ago and are no longer imported from other countries.

However, you cannot keep a Gerbil as a pet in California or Hawaii. Because Hawaii has a distinct ecology and California has an environment that is comparable to the gerbils’ natural habitat, there is concern that they could represent a hazard to wildlife if they escape into the wild.

Hamsters

Your cute and cuddly pal, one of the most popular pets, will not be welcomed in Hawaii. The state with the strictest pet laws in the US is this one.

If they escape into the wild, they will die, much like gerbils.