In ‘Sex and the City,’ there are five iconic Willie Garson moments.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) elegant confidante on Sex and the City, died at the age of 57.

His son confirmed the news on social media with a beautiful tribute. The reason of death has not yet been revealed.

Garson appeared in scores of films and television shows throughout the years, but he is best known for acting in all six seasons of Sex and the City, as well as the two films. He’ll also be in the upcoming reboot And Just Like That…, according to reports.

While celebrity and fan tributes stream in for Garson, let’s look back at some of the Sex and the City franchise’s most famous moments.

Stanford pays a visit to a gay pub.

Stanford getting into internet sex while posing as “Rick9+” in a chat room was a storyline in Sex and the City, which was an early user of the online world. When he comes across “Bigtool4u,” he resolves to meet him in person at a gay bar.

Stanford is compelled to strip down to his boxer briefs before entering the club in New York’s Meat Packing District. He starts out shy on the inside, but eventually bonds with a handsome younger guy who is smitten with his “French” underwear.

The Prom Queen and the Prom Queen

Stanford was on the decorating committee for a prom fundraiser in Season 6 – and no prom would be complete without a coronation, of course.

Stanford and his best friend Carrie were named prom king and queen, respectively. Stanford’s then-boyfriend Marcus (Sean Palmer) cuts in after they dance together, and the two make up after a fight.

Collaborating with Anthony

After attending a New Year’s Eve party in the Sex and the City film, Stanley appears to bury the hatchet with long-time competitor Anthony (Mario Cantone).

They’re relieved to see each other because they don’t know anyone else at the party, which leads to a midnight kiss.

Liza Minnelli was the bridesmaid.

Stanford had a perfect wedding due to officiant Liza Minnelli, a lesbian superstar. Stanford marries Anthony in Sex and the City 2, with Carrie as his best woman watching on.

Liza, after the ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.