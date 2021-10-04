In Season 4 of ‘On My Block,’ who will end up together?

On My Block has officially come to an end after four seasons. Thankfully, the kids of Freeridge had a happy ending, although there were a few break-ups (and make-ups) along the way.



To put it frankly, no one in On My Block Season 4 ends up together.

Instead, as they finished high school and proceeded to college, Monse (played by Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), and Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) resolved to put themselves and their friendships first.

Cesar and Monse, and Ruby and Jasmine, were the two main couples in the show, and everyone was pulling for them. Regrettably, things did not turn out as planned. Here’s how it went down.

Cesar and Monse are a couple.

Fans of Cesar and Monse will undoubtedly be disappointed by Cesar and Monse’s fate.

The show’s much-loved and at times most aggravating couple eventually decided to give their romance a chance in the final season of On My Block.

The couple has been on and off since Season 1, and it appeared around the conclusion of Season 3 that they were finally getting back on track. However, it was revealed in the time-jump cliffhanger at the end of the third season that Monse and Cesar were no longer together and had gone their separate ways.

We learn exactly what transpired between the two early in the fourth season of On My Block, and why this time it was the final straw. Monse and Cesar are seen hanging out in a car in a flashback sequence before Monse returns to Mayfield.

A member of the Santos gang approached them and told Cesar that he had to deal with a rival gang member named Smiley who had stolen from a Santos member. Monse begged Cesa to return home, pleading with him not to get entangled. Cesar appeared to be listening to Monse at one point, but things changed when a member of the Santos group mocked Cesar for not attacking Smiley.

Cesar finally succumbed to the pressure and