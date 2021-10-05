In Season 3, Who Is Joe Goldberg’s New Neighbor? Six of the most outlandish fan theories.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) meets his counterpart in Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in YOU Season 2, who surprisingly turned out to be just as cold-blooded as our cap-wearing killer.

Joe tried to reconcile the two forms of Love, despite his own violent impulses, and went so far as to turn on her during a heart-pounding sequence.

While the second installment featured numerous unexpected twists and turns, one of the more stunning revelations was that Love had become pregnant. Joe backed down after hearing the news, and the couple was spotted transferring their belongings into a new home in the suburbs to live happily ever after.

Just when viewers believed he’d changed for the better, he reverted to his old ways, peering over the fence and strangely inspecting his new neighbor – a woman reading a book in the sunshine, facing away from the camera.

Here are the craziest fan speculations concerning the true identity of the woman next door, ahead of Season 3 on Netflix on October 15.

Joe’s next prey

Joe’s new neighbor is the most likely next victim, according to the most likely scenario.

Joe appears to be particularly eager to meet this mysterious woman, based on his comments about wanting to “find out a way” to “get to” his neighbor.

Some fans believe Joe and Love will join forces to form a homicidal combo.

On a Reddit thread titled “See you soon neighbor,” one YOU fan named cyclingguy536 wrote: “I think whoever it is, Joe and Love are going to do a team kill thing and get into a flow as a team.”

Joe’s mother or a member of his family

Joe was having flashbacks to his upbringing throughout Season 2 of YOU.

In one such moment, Joe’s mother Sandy (Magda Apanowicz) was revealed to be a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her spouse.

Joe, who was only a child at the time, took matters into his own hands and killed his mother’s assailant.

Sandy consoles her son, telling him that his actions were justified because he was “protecting” her.

