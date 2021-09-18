In Season 3 of ‘Sex Education,’ who plays Viv’s boyfriend Eugene? 5 Interesting Facts About The Star

In Sex Education, Chinenye Ezeudu plays Viv Odusanya, one of Moordale High School’s brightest students.

Viv is in a long-distance relationship with her lover Eugene at the start of Season 3, with whom she hopes to attend Oxford University together in the future.

The couple had hot sexting sessions including medieval foreplay throughout the series, prompting Viv to open up to Eugene about her sexual dreams.

Eugene finally makes an appearance in the series’ last episode, making a jaw-dropping entrance while Kelis’ “Milkshake” plays in the background. Nobody can take their gaze away from him as he leads Viv to the Moordale High entrance.

Eugene is a new addition to the Sex Education cast, performed by up-and-coming actor Reece Richards.

This website has five acts regarding the Sex Education celebrity that you should be aware of.

5 Interesting Facts About Sex Education 1. Reece Richards is a well-known musical theater performer.

Richards has performed in the West End musicals Motown: The Musical and Hairspray on multiple occasions.

Richards portrayed Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical, and he played Seaweed in Hairspray as part of the ensemble.

He is a rising star in the acting world.

Richard’s largest acting role to date will be in Season 3 of Sex Education.

He is, however, no stranger to the small screen, having appeared in a number of commercials for fashion firms such as Ted Baker and Not On The High Street.

Reece Richards is a well-known model.

Richards is also a professional model, as seen by his Instagram account, which has photos of his work. You can find him on Twitter at @reecejrichards.

He most recently starred in an advertisement for Runners Need, which he also documented on Instagram.

He previously starred in a number of JD Sports fitness advertisements.

Reece Richards is a “exceptional” runner and athlete.

Richards is “extremely proficient” in athletics and sprinting, according to his profile on Spotlight, a casting platform.

He is also a boxer and a football player.

Reece Richards is a talented singer and dancer.

Richards is a dancer who has studied contemporary, freestyle, hip-hop, and street dance.

He can also sing, however Sex Education Season 3 does not feature his dulcet tones.

Sex Education Season 3 is now available to watch on Netflix.