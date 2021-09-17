In Season 3 of ‘Sex Education,’ who plays Cal? Dua Saleh: 8 Interesting Facts

Sex Education Season 3 has finally arrived on Netflix after a year-and-a-half wait, much to the delight of fans!

A new school year means a new school year…and some new faces on campus. Among them are Hope (Jemima Kirke), Moordale High’s new headteacher, who is keen to change the school’s reputation as a “Sex School,” and Cal Bowman (Dua Saleh), an American student whose parents relocated to the United Kingdom.

While Headmistress Hope vows to restore the school’s integrity and be a more pleasant principal than Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie), it quickly becomes clear that in order to achieve the intended result, she is willing to sacrifice the fundamental rights of her students.

Cal, as Sex Education’s first non-binary character, is constantly chastised for their uniform (another new feature for Season 3) and is compelled to join gendered lines and change in the female locker area.

So, who will play Cal in Season 3 of Sex Education? Everything you need to know about Dua Saleh is right here…

Dua Saleh, a Sex Education Star, Shares 8 Interesting Facts

Dua Saleh is a musician who was born in Sudan and now lives in the United States.

Dua Saleh rose to prominence in 2017 after catching the notice of Minneapolis producer Psymun. Their meeting resulted in the critically acclaimed release of their 2019 EP, Nr, produced by Psymun.

So far, Dua Saleh has released two EPs.

Saleh released Nr, their debut EP, in January 2019, followed by Rosetta, their second EP, in June 2020.

“I don’t know what occurred, but something [in my body]forced me to start singing and writing songs,” they told Them magazine on pursuing a career in music. I have no idea what it was; I was just depressed and needed to let it out.

“Then I tried performing the songs at open mics to see how people would react, and they liked them a lot, so I started composing songs on my phone. I believe someone watched me sing a song at a poetry slam and decided to book me for an event.”

Dua Saleh is a writer and poet.

Saleh has been composing poems since he was four years old, and he gave his first performance at an open mic. This is a condensed version of the information.