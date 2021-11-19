In Season 2 of ‘The Great,’ Gillian Anderson talks about playing Elle Fanning’s mother.

When it was revealed that award-winning actress Gillian Anderson would be joining the cast of the historical comedy-drama The Great in October 2021, fans were overjoyed. Anderson portrays Catherine the Great’s mother, Joanna, who is about to throw Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) world into disarray.

Anderson told The Washington Newsday that working with Fanning was one of the reasons she accepted the offer to join the cast of The Great.

She was persuaded to join after seeing a few episodes of the first season and appreciating the “very fun scripts” and relentless sarcasm.

“They were really hilarious,” Anderson continued, “and [I] wanted to explore being a part of that culture and getting to work with Elle.”

Catherine has wrested power from her useless husband, Peter III, in the new season of The Great. Catherine’s distant mother, on the other hand, arrives to Russia shortly after the coup to witness her daughter’s win.

Joanna, Anderson’s character, was dubbed “the master of marriage” by Anderson.

“She is German, she dresses in the newest Parisian and European trends, and she is known as the marriage master because she has arranged very high-profile marriages for all of her numerous daughters,” she claimed.

“She’s come to Russia because she’s heard about her daughter’s coup and wants to witness it for herself, possibly to persuade Catherine to alter her mind and act like the wife she was raised to be.”

Christian August, Prince of Anhalt-Zerbst, was her husband, and they had five children together. Sophie of Anhalt-Zerbst, who would eventually become Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia, was their first child.

“She [Joanna] is the apple of Catherine’s eye, and they are really very close,” Anderson said of the mother-daughter bond.

"She is quite commanding and has many ideas about what Catherine is doing, how she is doing it, and what she may be."