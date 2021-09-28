In Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton,’ who is Kate Sharma?

At their TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix provided viewers a deeper look at a number of their hit titles and up-and-coming series.

Fans were given a sneak glimpse at one of the shows, with a first look trailer revealing Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma’s (Simone Ashley) uncomfortable debut.

While the first season of Bridgerton concentrated on Anthony’s sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Reg-Jean Page), the second season is entirely about her elder brother.

After many years as a bachelor, Anthony has decided that he is ready to find a marriage, but he has a list of criteria that a lady must meet before he will consider her as a possible bride.

Anthony and Kate come face to face when the latter overhears his requirements for a decent companion, and she scolds him for seeing women as “breeding stock” and nothing more in the teaser clip.

Kate is a powerful opponent, and not one Anthony anticipates, so here’s everything you need to know about the new character.

What is Kate Sharma’s background?

Kate is a feisty woman whose sole motivation for participating in the ton’s marriage market is to guarantee that her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) is happy and finds a suitable partner.

Edwina has been educated to be a flawless debutante by Kate, but all she wants is a true love match, despite the fact that she has entered society to find a spouse.

Kate is at odds with Anthony in Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me after he sets his sights on her sister, Edwina, considering her as a woman who would make a fitting wife and mother to his future heirs.

But Kate isn’t going to let Anthony woo her sister, and she’ll go to any length to keep him away from Edwina.

The last name of Kate, Edwina, and their mother, Lady Mary, is Sheffield in the novel, but it has been altered to Sharma to fit the South-Asian ancestry of Ashley, Chandran, and Shelley Conn.

Simone Ashley has previously been sighted in the following locations.

Ashley is no stranger to Netflix, as she has a regular part in the hit series Sex Education on the streaming platform.

Olivia Hanan is played by the actor. This is a condensed version of the information.