In Season 18 Episode 2, who left ‘The Bachelorette’?

On The Bachelorette, Michelle Young has sent the current round of men packing, yet several contestants who have raised big red flags among viewers have remained in the game.

The 23 remaining guys went on group dates in Season 18, Episode 2 to separate the teacher’s pets from the dunces. First, the participants faced their most difficult obstacle yet: elementary school math and spelling, as the gang returned to school to impress teacher Michelle.

The men then turned their attention to this Bachelorette’s other big passion, basketball. This date was mostly intended to allow Michelle to float with Joe, whose ball abilities were so good that she had previously DM-ed him prior to appearing on the show.

During the most recent episode of the ABC show, Joe was not the only one who had a connection with Michelle (streaming now on Hulu). She kissed Nayte, stepped out of her shell with Rick (who had emerged from beneath the table), and enjoyed an emotional moment with Jamie when he revealed his troubled family life.

Other contestants appeared to be in danger. Peter revealed himself to be a narcissist—ironically, his reaction to being labeled a “narcissist” demonstrated this. Before the show, Jamie also ruined the moment he shared with Michelle by stoking tension about her relationship with Joe.

This Week’s ‘Bachelorette’ Departure

Fortunately for Peter and Jamie, we are still at the part of The Bachelorette where Michelle is weeding out individuals with whom she has no connection and/or who do not contribute to the plot.

As a result, Michelle eliminated four contenders who had not appeared much on the competition thus far.

After the humor of Episode 1, in which Daniel entered the program on a children’s ride-on fire truck, only to be upstaged by PJ on a real-life fire truck, she got rid of both firefighters.

The following is the complete list of competitors who were eliminated in The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 2:

In the Spotlight

Season 18 Episode 2 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Who Left?

Everyone Michelle Young has been ordered to return home. 4. Start the Slideshow This is a condensed version of the information.