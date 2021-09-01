In search of treats, a dog interrupts a live weather report on television.

Last week, a dog on the hunt for treats invaded a live weather report in Canada, giving viewers pause for thought.

A dog is said to be a man’s best friend, but during a recent broadcast, Global Toronto weather reporter Anthony Farnell and his lovely dog Storm were put to the test.

Farnell was in the middle of delivering his weekend forecast on Friday when he realized he’d been joined by a four-legged co-presenter.

Even as Storm, a small goldendoodle, began moving in and out of shot, he proceeded with his weather predictions for the days ahead like a genuine pro.

Storm’s abrupt emergence was quickly shown to be due to his hunger.

Fortunately, Farnell had a few puppy treats on hand, which caused his companion pooch to pause on cam on many times.

As Storm swept the lower half of the green screen put up for the forecast, the meteorologist, speaking off screen, confirmed what audiences everywhere were experiencing.

He answered, “Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some snacks, and walking on air.”

Farnell also updated viewers on Hurricane Ida’s progress south and the potential hazards it poses during the forecast.

However, a very different kind of Storm ended up stealing the show in this case.

“Storm is simply strolling about hunting for snacks,” Global News Morning anchor Antony Robart joked as the prediction came to an end.

Farnell replied, “Just searching for munchies,” adding, “He’ll be receiving dinner soon.”

Storm’s adorable antics quickly gained traction on social media, with one tweet from writer Anthony Quintano garnering over 1.8 million views.

The adorable footage has also been shared on Global News’ YouTube account, where it has received over 260,000 views.

Storm isn’t the first person to gain social media celebrity by invading a broadcast.

Storm made an unexpected cameo on the nightly news in 2012, poking his head over the news desk during a live broadcast.

