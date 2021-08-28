In Scotland, a man comes across a giant boa constrictor snake sunbathing.

In Scotland, a big snake was spotted basking in the sun on a patch of grass.

According to the Daily Record, offshore worker Jack Carson, 22, was heading towards Drumry train station in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, near Glasgow on Wednesday when he came across the snake, which he initially mistook for a tree branch.

Carson, using the handle @ JC1971, shared footage of the terrifying reptile on Twitter. The resulting video has been seen over 150,000 times, with viewers reacting with a mixture of shock and fear.

Carson, too, seems taken aback by what he’s seen.

On the video, he is heard saying, “Right, I’m no tripping boys, right, but that’s a big f*** off snake.” “I’m in Drumry,” says the narrator. Mate, that’s a big, gigantic snake.”

Several reptile enthusiasts who commented on the page identified the massive snake as a boa constrictor, estimating its length to be around 14 feet.

Boa constrictors are often found in the tropical climes of Central and South America, according to National Geographic, which only adds to the mystery surrounding their emergence in Scotland’s colder environment.

Carson, for one, told the Daily Record that “there was a person lying around 30/40ft away drinking a beer,” though he admits he has “no idea if he had anything to do with the snake.”

Although not dangerous, boa constrictors have been known to devour practically everything.

They catch their meal with a unique pair of small, hooked teeth that are designed to grip and hold their prey.

pic.twitter.com/nFQ7Ialcua

August 25, 2021 — JC (@ JC1971)

The snake then wraps its muscular body around the victim and suffocates them to death.

The most terrible aspect, however, is yet to come, with boas capable of expanding their jaw wide enough to devour far larger prey. Carson, who had walked close to the snake to take a picture, was blissfully unaware of all of this.

He told the Daily Record, “I went over but kept my distance and took a photo.” “In retrospect, we may have been a little too casual. My partner was so afraid that she wouldn’t even approach it from the other side of the street.”

Carson and his friends. This is a condensed version of the information.