In response to the backlash over vaccine mandates, Biden expressed disappointment, saying, “This isn’t a game.”

President of the United States Joe Biden has a message for those who have committed to contest his new vaccine regulations for select workers: “Go for it.”

“I am disturbed that some Republican governors, particularly in the South, have been so careless with the health of these kids—cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden remarked at a Washington, D.C. middle school on Friday. “This isn’t a game; we’re playing for real.”

After denying concerns that he could issue a sweeping vaccine mandate for months, Biden declared on Thursday that all federal employees and federal government contractors will be required to get vaccinated. Businesses with at least 100 employees will face OSHA citations if they do not require workers to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 every week, and medical providers who receive money from the government Medicaid and Medicare programs must demand employee vaccines.

During a public address announcing the new mandates on Thursday, Biden said, “This is not about freedom or personal choice.” “It’s about safeguarding yourself and others around you—those you work with, those you care about, and those you love.”

“I don’t know of any scientist out there who doesn’t believe it makes considerable sense,” Biden said on Friday.

Some have accused him of overstepping his authority with the broad vaccine demand, and he has received a lot of flak for it. The vaccine requirement has drawn the most attention among Biden’s six-step plan in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, which also includes plans to increase mask enforcement in federal spaces, expand testing capacity, increase access to therapeutics for people who get COVID-19, and other measures.

Several Republican governors took to social media and press comments to express their opposition.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared on Twitter, “Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to safeguard the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” South Carolina has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US, with only 44.5 percent of residents fully immunized.

Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama, who has expressed dissatisfaction with her state’s low vaccination rates, termed Biden’s actions “outrageous” and “overreaching,” and proposed that they be challenged in court.

