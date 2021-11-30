In response to Omicron fears, England has mandated masks on public transportation and in stores once more.

The Associated Press reported that England reinstated its mask requirement for public transportation and businesses on Tuesday in order to combat the Omicron coronavirus type that has been spreading around the world.

Since the World Health Organization flagged the strain, the United Kingdom has added extra measures for returning travelers. About 14 cases of the variant have been confirmed since the World Health Organization flagged the strain.

According to the Associated Press, England’s reintroduced mask requirement brings the country closer to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, which did not ease their COVID rules as dramatically over the summer. The new measures, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will help “give us time in the face” of the newly revealed variation, albeit it is uncertain how harmful and prevalent the strain is.

Travelers entering the United Kingdom must also take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result, which begins Tuesday morning. According to the Associated Press, they were previously simply had to do a lateral flow test and were not required to self-isolate while waiting for their results.

Johnson’s administration said on Monday that it is expanding its booster vaccine program, with a booster dosage being administered to everyone aged 18 and up three months after receiving their second vaccination. Previously, only persons aged 40 and up, as well as those considered clinically susceptible, were eligible for a booster dose.

As a result of the adjustment, almost 13 million additional people will be eligible. Approximately 17.8 million booster doses have been administered in the United Kingdom thus far.

In a press appearance later Tuesday, Johnson is expected to encourage more individuals to receive booster shots.

While the omicron variation is still unknown, Jenny Harries, the head of the UK Health Security Agency, believes that expanding booster injections will “to some extent negate the potential decline in vaccine effectiveness we might see with this variant.”

She also advised people to exercise caution and, if possible, limit their socializing during the holiday season.

When asked if he agreed with Harries’ recommendation that the public adjust their conduct, Johnson told reporters that while “it’s always prudent to be cautious,” his government had no plans to change the “general guideline about how people should be spending their lives.”

