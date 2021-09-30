In pictures, the world’s tallest mountains.

Mountains like Everest soar thousands of feet into the sky.

The ones shown below are the tallest when measured from sea level to the top.

Mount Chimborazo, Ecuador’s lesser-known volcano, is the farthest point from the planet’s center. This is because our planet is not a perfect sphere and is a little thicker towards the equator, according to the US National Ocean Service.

“The summit of Chimborazo is 20,564ft above sea level,” according to a statement on the NOAA website. The summit of Chimborazo, however, is over 6,800 feet farther from the Earth’s center than Everest’s peak due to the Earth’s bulge.”

Take a tour of the world’s highest peaks…

Distaghil Sar 7,893m =19 (25,896ft)

The tallest mountain in the Hispar Muztagh, a subrange of the Karakoram mountain range in Gilgit-Baltistan, is Disteghil Sar, also known as Distaghil Sar.

It is Pakistan’s seventh highest peak and the joint 19th highest mountain on Earth, with its name meaning “above the inner ranch” in Wakhi.

Himalchuli (7,893m) =19 (25,896ft)

